Dedicated app for e-commerce registration launched

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A dedicated application for the registration of e-commerce firms operating in the country, either based on websites or social media platforms, has been launched.

A programme followed by a discussion session was organized in this regard by the Ministry of Commerce at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the app – which will provide businesses with Unique Business IDs (UBID) – as the chief guest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Private Sector Development Advisor Salman F Rahman, and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak also attended the event.

Total 11 e-commerce platforms were provided with their UBIDs in today's launching ceremony. 

The minister, while addressing the press, said, "Although a few companies have defrauded, there are thousands of others who are doing good business and UBIDs have been introduced so that they can excel. Everyone will be integrated under this initiative." 

"This is just the beginning. There will be hurdles when trying to do something and we will have to solve them. 

"With this [app] a foundation has been laid for the country's e-commerce sector," he added.

He said, "Customers of the fraudulent e-commerce companies will be refunded. There are some legal complications over this. The matter has been discussed with the law minister."

Meanwhile, Salman F Rahman, said, "This platform will support small and women entrepreneurs. An inter-ministerial meeting will be held soon so that these people do not face any problem in getting TINs, trade licenses, opening bank accounts, and getting bank loans."

State Minister Palak said that UBID will give a strong and credible foundation to online institutions.

Shomi Kaiser, president of eCAB, also spoke on the occasion which was conducted by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

