Taxpayers likely to get 15 more days to file income tax returns

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is likely to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns till 15 December.

As per a latest decision, the taxpayers will get additional 15 days to submit tax returns, a NBR official of Income Tax Division told The Business Standard today.

The NBR is supposed to issue a gazette notification in this regard today.

The NBR The NBR has taken this decision on the advice of higher authorities. The decision was taken because many taxpayers did not have time to file their returns due the Covid-19 pandemic," said the NBR official.

Wishing anonymity, another NBR official said, there are currently 67 lakh people in the country, who have a Taxpayer's Identification Number (TIN). Of them, around 25 lakh taxpayers were able to submit their tax returns until 29 November. NBR will collect income tax returns till Wednesday 8pm in all tax zones.

According to the Income Tax Act, it is mandatory for all TIN holders to file tax returns with certain exceptions.

Every year, income tax returns are filed by 30 November.