DCCI calls for rapid development of SEZ infrastructures to attract investments

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has called for the rapid development of the infrastructure of special economic zones (SEZs) to attract investment in the country.

"It is crucial to ensure necessary infrastructural and utility facilities such as gas, electricity, and transport routes with necessary compliance for effective readiness of SEZs to attract investment," said DCCI President Md Sameer Sattar while meeting Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at his ministry on Tuesday (28 February).

Sameer Sattar also said that to retain existing export market and create new export destinations in the post-LDC graduation era, it is extremely important to take appropriate policy reform measures and ensure their implementation.

"For our local industrial readiness after graduation, identification of required policy gaps and reforms in existing regulations such as the SME policy-2019, Industrial Policy-2022, etc. are essential," he added.

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that the government is relentlessly working for the betterment of a business-friendly environment in the country.

He also requested the entrepreneurs to inform the ministry about specific problems that they are facing, so that the ministry can take up the issue for solution.

Sameer Sattar further mentioned that currently, the global 'halal market' is around $3 trillion. Bangladesh has a great chance to secure the global halal market by adding halal food, drinks, garments, cosmetics etc. by further strengthening the BSTI with international accreditation.

The minister also agreed that we should tap the potential of world halal market and for that he requested the private sector to come forward with investment. He also assured to provide all possible support to the industries from the Ministry.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, DCCI Senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman), Vice President Md Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the board of DCCI were also present during the meeting.