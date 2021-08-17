Cumilla customs submits highest online returns in the country again

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 06:05 pm

Cumilla customs submits highest online returns in the country again

Cumilla commissionerate sources on Tuesday stated that they were able to file a 95.33 per cent VAT return online in July

Cumilla Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate has again come out on top in submitting the highest online returns in July in the country.

Cumilla commissionerate sources on Tuesday stated that they were able to file a 95.33 per cent VAT return online in July.

In this regard, Commissioner of Cumilla Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate Belal Hossain Chowdhury said, "Our repeated success streak is the result of the hard work, sincerity and strategy of everyone in the team. Our efforts will remain wholehearted towards the continuation of this success."

The Cumilla commissionerate made history by submitting the highest online returns for 10 consecutive months till May this year and they have done so with only one-third of their manpower capacity.

In the last financial year, Cumilla collected Tk 3,225 crore as customs and excise duty, which is the highest in its history.

Earlier, a maximum of Tk 2,974 crore was collected in the 2018-19 financial year.

