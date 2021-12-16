Ctg port’s container handling on way to making record

The Chattogram port has handled around 3.07 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers till 15 December this year. The photo was taken on Wednesday from the port’s CCT 1 Gate area. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Chattogram port is set to create a record of handling the highest volume of containers in its 133-year history this year.

According to the Chattogram Port Authority, the country's main seaport handled over 3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers in a year for the first time in 2019. The next year, the volume of containers handled at the port decreased due to Covid-19 and it dropped out of the "Three Million Club" in terms of container handling.

But after economies reopened following the Covid-19 lockdowns, the import and export reached the pre-pandemic level and the port handled around 3.07 million TEUs of containers till 15 December this year.

The port officials estimate that at the end of 2021 they will be able to handle about 3.2 million TEUs of containers, which will be the highest in the Chattogram port's history since its inauguration in 1888.

Sources at the Chattogram port said the Covid-19 caused a catastrophe in the global supply chain. The transhipment ports including Singapore, Colombo, and Klang suffered from severe ship and container backlogs. In contrast, there was no container congestion at the Chattogram port even amid the natural calamities, strikes of various organisations, and Eid holidays.

TBS Infograph

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority, told TBS, "The port officials and employees at all levels have been keeping the port operational, risking their lives amid the pandemic. Other ports across the world suffered from backlogs, but we have kept the situation normal with the help of all the stakeholders related to the port, which has benefitted the process of container handling."

The port authority chairman further said containers have been taking more time recently to reach the Chattogram port due to container and ship backlog at the transhipment ports. Otherwise, the port would have handled more containers.

In 2013, the Chattogram port ranked 86th in Lloyd's List ranking of the 100 busiest ports in the world. After that, the port's position continued to improve. In 2019, it reached 58th place, but due to the decrease in container transport in 2020, the port slipped nine notches to rank 67th.

The port officials think that if the port can handle as many containers as they expect, its ranking will be within 50 in Lloyd's List this year.

Saif Powertec, the terminal operator of the Chattogram port, accounts for 65% of the port's container handling. Tarafder Ruhul Amin, managing director of the company, attributed the port's success to the port authority's far-sighted plan.

"Achieving such a great success through the maximum use of limited manpower and space is commendable," said Tarafder Ruhul Amin, who is also the senior vice-president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Mahbubul Alam, president of the CCCI, told TBS, "This reflects a united effort of Chattogram port and the concerned stakeholders. This success must be continued."

Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said, "The country's exports have increased after the pandemic shock eased. The import of raw materials for the readymade garment industry also increased. As a result, container transport has increased too."

"The Chattogram port's success will create a positive image of Bangladesh among foreign garment buyers. We hope that its success will continue," he added.

The Chattogram port has 18 jetties, where container ships and bulk carriers unload goods. Outside the port's main jetty, the Chattogram Port Authority also handles containers at Pangaon Container Terminal and Kamalapur Inland Container Depot.

Around 92% of the country's import and export trade is done through the Chattogram port. About 98% of the cargo containers transported through all the seaports of Bangladesh are transported through this seaport. About 25% of the goods imported and exported through Chattogram port are transported by containers.

The Lloyd's List of 100 busiest ports in the world is based solely on container handling statistics.

Meanwhile, a container terminal for the Chattogram port is being constructed in the Patenga area. After the project is completed by early next year, the terminal will be able to handle about 4.45 lakh containers per year. Besides, the construction of a bay terminal four times larger than the Chattogram port is also in progress. The port authorities have said the ships can anchor at this terminal by 2024.