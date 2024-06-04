Ctg port: Import, export container handling increased in May

Economy

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 06:14 pm

Related News

Ctg port: Import, export container handling increased in May

Container handling rose by 24.46% for exports and 10.10% for imports in May

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 06:14 pm
Container piled up at Chittagong Port. File Photo: TBS
Container piled up at Chittagong Port. File Photo: TBS

Container handling of export and import goods increased at Chattogram port in May 2024 compared to April 2024.

Container handling rose by 24.46% for exports and 10.10% for imports in May, according to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

Additionally, when compared to May 2023, container handling in May 2024 saw a 22% increase in exports and a 10.36% increase in imports.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to CPA data, Chattogram port handled 64,523 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of export containers and 130,000 TEUs of import containers in May 2024. In April 2024, the figures were 48,737 TEUs for exports and around 117,000 TEUs for imports.

Traders and port officials said the dollar crisis is gradually easing, leading to a slight increase in import and export rates compared to last year.

Mohammed Shamsul Azam, director of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), told TBS, "Many garment owners increased their shipments in May due to the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha holidays. That's why export volume is high in May."

Nearly all goods exported through Chattogram port are loaded at 19 private inland container depots in Chattogram. Additionally, these depots handle the delivery of 38 types of imported products, including food items.

Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association, said, "The volume of export products in inland container depots is increasing. In 2024, exports are growing by 10% each month. As a result, the rate of shipment of export goods from the depots has also increased."

Around 92% of the country's import and export trade is done through the Chattogram port. About 98% of the cargo containers transported through all the seaports of Bangladesh are transported through this seaport. About 25% of the goods imported and exported through the port are transported by containers.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram Port / ctg port / Container Handling / Import - Export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

9h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

1h | Videos
The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

5h | Videos
Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

20h | Videos
How EVMs work in Indian elections

How EVMs work in Indian elections

9h | Videos