Ctg Port, Customs to operate during Eid holidays

Chattogram Port and Chattogram Customs House will remain fully operational during the Eid holidays, except on Eid day, to keep exports and imports of goods uninterrupted, according to separate circulars.

The two-trade related entities will remain closed only for one shift on Eid day and start working from the afternoon again. Associated service providers will also stay open throughout the Eid holidays.

"We hope everybody will cooperate in the port's operations during the holidays, like they did in previous years," said Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan.

Chattogram Port Authority has issued a notification to keep the port operational round the clock. Like every year, the activities of the port will remain in operation 24/7 during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and after Eid.

In the circular, all the stakeholders of the port, including C&F agents, shipping agents, Freight Forwarders Association and private ICDs were asked to continue their regular functions.

Importers, exporters, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), are requested to take delivery of their products during the Eid holidays.

The Chattogram Customs House authorities also issued a directive on 25 April to continue operations during the Eid holidays.

According to the directive, under the supervision of five Deputy Commissioners and one Assistant Commissioner, seven Revenue Officers, 22 Assistant Revenue Officers, and 13 Branch Assistants, were given the responsibility of being on duty during the holidays from 2 to 4 May.

Chattogram Customs House has taken precautionary measures to ensure that import work is not hampered, Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner at Chattogram Customs House, told The Business Standard.

Officials not of the Muslim faith have been assigned to work during the holidays, he added.