Ctg Customs’ new revenue target Tk74,206cr for FY23

Economy

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 08:55 pm

Related News

Ctg Customs’ new revenue target Tk74,206cr for FY23

The target of revenue collection in current fiscal year is TK10,131 crore more than the target of the last fiscal year

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Ctg Customs’ new revenue target Tk74,206cr for FY23

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) recently set a new revenue target of Tk74,206 crore for Chattogram Custom House for the fiscal 2022-23.

Chattogram Custom House, the largest revenue station of Bangladesh, earned Tk59,256 crore in revenues in FY2021-22 against a target of Tk64,075 crore.

The new fiscal target is Tk10,131 crore more – about 14% higher – than the previous fiscal year, which saw nearly 15% growth in revenue collection year-on-year. 

According to the customs house authorities, revenue collected in FY2020-21 was Tk51,576 crore.

M Fakhrul Alam, commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, told The Business Standard (TBS) that achieving the new target was not impossible if the country's import-export trades were normal. 

If the outstanding revenues of Tk3,884 crore for the previous fiscal year can be realised, the revenue collection target of  FY2021-2022 could be fulfilled with a growth rate of 22.42%, he added.

Of the total outstanding amount, Petrobangla has a pending amount of Tk3,699 crore, Padma Oil Company Tk116.73 crore, Meghna Petroleum Tk28.40 crore, Standard Asiatic Oil Tk57 lakh, Summit LNG Tk5.11 crore, Accelerate Energy Tk13 lakh and Bangladesh Police Tk34.21 crore.

Top News

Ctg customs house / Revenue collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

12h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

42m | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

3h | Videos
Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

3h | Videos
America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155