Ctg customs to auction 72 lots of products on Tuesday

Chattogram Customs House will put 72 lots of products, including 460 tonnes of garlic imported from China, on auction this coming Sunday.

A Japanese microbus worth Tk23.78 lakh and a Nissan microbus worth Tk21.33 lakh will also be up for sale at the auction. The two cars have previously been put up for auction six times with no success.

Other products to be auctioned on Tuesday include frozen buffalo offal, flour, soft drinks, grease, buttons, sandals, furniture, acid products, cars, doors, grinding machines, printers, textile chemicals, ceramic wall tiles, water filters, and more.

Tenders have been invited for the auctioned goods on Wednesday, officials said.

"Interested participants can collect catalogues for Tk200 and tender forms for Tk100 during office hours till 30 January," said Md Morshed, manager of KM Corporation, a private organisation that arranges the auctions on behalf of customs.

Tenders will have to be submitted in the tender box at the offices of the revenue officer (administration) of Chattogram Customs House, and the Chattogram deputy commissioner's office from 9 am to 2 pm on 30-31 January, he added.

According to the auction catalogue, of the total 72 lots, the first 16 have garlic, the value of which has been fixed at Tk3.45 crore.

Ali Reza Haider, deputy commissioner (Auction Branch) at Chattogram Customs House, said, "The garlic has been kept in refrigerated (air-conditioned) containers at Chattogram Port. These are expensive to run at the port, so we want to put the garlic up for auction soon. Tenders will be opened on February 1 at 2.30 pm."

Goods imported from different countries are not unloaded from the port by importers for any number of reasons. Customs authorities also suspend the unloading of goods for various reasons, including smuggling, forgery, import of goods other than what is in the declaration of import, customs evasion, and so on. As per the rules, a notice is issued to release and for importers to take possession of these imports within 30 days. Customs house authorities put the goods up for auction 15 days after the notice.