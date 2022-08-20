Courier, logistics sector leaders call for business-friendly law

Leaders of the courier and logistics services sector called on the authorities to make the 'Mailing Operator and Courier Service Development and Regulatory Authority Act-2022' business-friendly.

They also urged the government to declare the courier and logistics sector as a service industry at the second meeting of the standing committee on logistics and courier services on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest of the programme, held at the FBCCI bhaban in the capital, Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) said the apex trade body is preparing a 20-year roadmap for logistics development.

Future expansion of the country's economy largely depends on logistics as the sector builds up on a sustainable supply chain. Without an effective logistics ecosystem, even attaining food security is impossible, he added.

Md Naser, director in-charge of the committee, said the committee will soon prepare its recommendation for the amendment of the draft law.

Chairman of the committee and President of Courier Services Association of Bangladesh Hafizur Rahman Pulok said, courier and logistics companies would contribute more to the national economy if the government provides proper policy and legal support.