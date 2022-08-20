Courier, logistics sector leaders call for business-friendly law

Economy

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

Courier, logistics sector leaders call for business-friendly law

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:09 pm
Representative Image. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Representative Image. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Leaders of the courier and logistics services sector called on the authorities to make the 'Mailing Operator and Courier Service Development and Regulatory Authority Act-2022' business-friendly.

They also urged the government to declare the courier and logistics sector as a service industry at the second meeting of the standing committee on logistics and courier services on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest of the programme, held at the FBCCI bhaban in the capital, Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) said the apex trade body is preparing a 20-year roadmap for logistics development.

Future expansion of the country's economy largely depends on logistics as the sector builds up on a sustainable supply chain.  Without an effective logistics ecosystem, even attaining food security is impossible, he added.

Md Naser, director in-charge of the committee, said the committee will soon prepare its recommendation for the amendment of the draft law.

Chairman of the committee and President of Courier Services Association of Bangladesh Hafizur Rahman Pulok said, courier and logistics companies would contribute more to the national economy if the government provides proper policy and legal support.

Bangladesh / Top News

FBCCI / Courier / transport / Law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

7h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

1h | Videos
Brief History of GPS

Brief History of GPS

1h | Videos
Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

1h | Videos
Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings