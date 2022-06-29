Cotton price declining on slower demand

Economy

Reyad Hossain
29 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

Cotton price declining on slower demand

Demand for yarn and cotton is also decreasing in light of a drop in demand for apparels overall as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war

Reyad Hossain
29 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Represenattaional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattaional image. Picture: Collected

The price of cotton – the main raw material for readymade garments – is on the decline in the international market as demand continues to drop after a big jump.

Demand for yarn and cotton is also decreasing in light of a drop in demand for apparels overall as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

People have lost their purchasing power after many countries hiked bank interest rates to tame inflation, which skyrocketed across Europe and the United States due to the conflict.  

Cotton importers say the price has dropped by $0.30 to $0.35 per pound in the last three weeks. It may decrease further in the next few days.

In addition, supply will be good as the harvesting season for cotton approaches and so there is no risk of major losses in production. Importers believe that the price of cotton will come down to a tolerable level.

According to the US Futures Index, cotton sold at the lowest price on Monday since September last year, falling to $0.94. However, it increased slightly on Tuesday.

The continuous price drop of cotton has provided garment entrepreneurs, the country's main export sector, with a breather. But in a span of just two months, the country's textile spinning mills have to sell per kg of yarn at a lower price of $0.70 now.

Fazlul Hoque, managing director at Israq Spinning Mills Limited, told The Business Standard, "Cotton prices have been declining for the past two weeks. The main reason is that the US has raised interest rates, causing speculators (a type of brokers) to cut cotton purchases. Besides, the declining demand for garments in the world market is also one of the reasons behind the fall in cotton prices."

"The government has raised interest rates to stem rising inflation in the United States, reducing people's purchasing power," he added.

Md Fazlul Hoque, managing director of Plummy Fashion Limited, one of the greenest readymade (RMG) factories located in Narayanganj, said, "Cotton prices have risen unusually over the past year, mainly due to rising demand. Now demand for clothing is decreasing and demand for cotton is also on the decline. As a result, the price of cotton is also decreasing."

Cotton shipments will get underway in early 2023 for importers who book it at the prevailing price. This is known as forward booking.

A further $0.20-0.30 per pound is added to the cotton index as shipment charges, C&A costs and other costs, known as C&F price.

In other words, if anyone from Bangladesh wants to import cotton, the money will be added to the index price, which will be the cost until it is brought to Chattogram port.

According to the country's spinning mills owners, the price of cotton has been increasing since June-July last year. Those who booked cotton last February had to pay around $1.70 per pound (C&F price).

Khorshed Alam, chairman of Little Star Spinning Mills Limited, told TBS, the mills had to open letters of credit (LCs) at $1.67 per pound of cotton last April. At the time, the price of cotton was $1.43 and C&F price was $0.25.

On Monday, the cotton price was $0.94 per pound, and, after the C&F price of $0.30 was added to it, the rate rose to $1.24.

Yarn and fabric prices have started falling in the local market even before the price of cotton has come down. According to industry insiders, the price of yarn is declining almost every day. 

Fazlul Hoque, who is also a vice-president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), said, "The yarn (30 counts carded) that used to sell for about $5.20 per kg two months ago has no buyer available to purchase it for $4.50 now. That means the price of yarn has dropped by $0.70 per kg in a span of two months."

Textile millers said that buyers of yarn are not giving LCs even after taking Proforma Invoice (PI) due to the constant price decline. PI is the initial negotiation price and quantity on the basis of which the LC is issued in favour of the buyer after a certain period of time.

Just seven or eight months ago, when the price of cotton was on the rise, the opposite happened. In other words, garment manufacturers complained that spinning mill owners had increased prices even after giving PIs, saying they had no yarn in stock.

Bangladesh is the second top cotton importer in the world. In 2021, it imported about 8.2 million bales of cotton. Textile millers expect cotton imports to reach 9 million bales this year.

Due to increasing demand in the country, a large number of textile mills have been established in the last two decades. According to BTMA, there are more than 1,500 textile mills in the country, including spinning, fabric, dyeing-printing and finishing, which are members of the organisation. There are about 1,000 more mills that are relatively small.

According to BTMA, the total investment of textile mills in the country is about $7 billion. A new investment of about $2.5 billion will be there in the next two years. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Cotton / Price / Cotton Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

28m | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

3h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

5h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

5h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

17h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture