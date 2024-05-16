Xiaomi awarded DEXTEL

Recently, at the annual conference of Xiaomi held in Cox's Bazar, the institution DEXTEL of DEX Group was awarded in the best retail chain category.

The award was received by the director of the institution, Liton Biswas, on behalf of DEXTEL at the event, along with the founder and CEO of the institution, Deowan Kanon, and other officials.

Additionally, present at the event were Alvin Tse, Vice President of Xiaomi Global, Vijender Chauhan, Head of Business, Xiaomi India, and Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh, along with other high-ranking officials.

Regarding this achievement, Deowan Kanon, the founder and CEO of the institution, expressed, "Since the inception of the DEX Group, we have always strived to operate a business based on a complete ecosystem. In line with this continuity, we established DEXTEL to provide customer service from nearby locations, which has already been recognised as the largest retail chain nationwide. Today's honor will inspire us to go even further. I dedicate this award to our team members and our customers. Partners from across the country participated in the event."