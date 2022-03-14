Winners recognised at the '2nd HSBC Business Excellence Awards’

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in Bangladesh has recognised nine winners at the "2nd HSBC Business Excellence Awards".

Businesses from different sectors were recognised for their leadership and continuous contribution in promoting Bangladesh and enabling sustainable growth in the national economy, reads a press release.

The HSBC Business Excellence Awards is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and The British High Commission, Dhaka.

The nine winners of the 2nd HSBC Business Excellence Awards are:

BiBeat Limited Founder President K Siddique-e Rabbani, Malek Spinning Director Azizur Rahim Chowdhury, Hatil Furnitures Managing Director Selim H Rahman, Pacific jeans Ltd Managing Director Syed M Tanvir, Envoy Textiles Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed, Pran-RFL Group Director Uzma Chowdhury, Summit Group Vice-Chairman Latif Khan, nCity Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman and Department of ICT (ICT Division) Director-General Incharge Md Rezaul Maksud Jahedi.

Export Excellence - Ready Made Garments (RMG)

Pacific Jeans Group (PJG), with an annual export turnover of USD 50 Million and above. PJG is one of the largest indigenous apparel manufacturers & exporters in Bangladesh with a focus on denim products. Founded in 1984, the group has gradually emerged as the largest exporter of premium jeans in Bangladesh exporting to more than 50 countries, today. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the group has continued to grow and maintain the health and safety of its workers along with strict adherence to customers' compliance requirements.

Export Excellence - Supply Chain and Backward Linkage

Envoy Textiles (ETL), with an annual export turnover of USD10 Million and above. ETL is among the leading denim fabric manufacturers in Bangladesh with 52 million yards of annual production capacity, supported by in-house spinning facilities. They are the key local supplier of high-quality raw materials for RMG production. The organisation has played a crucial role in establishing itself as a self-sufficient production entity of Bangladesh's RMG sector ETL is the 1st denim factory globally to have LEED Platinum certification from US Green Building Council and 1st in Bangladesh to use rope dyed technology.

Export Excellence - Nontraditional and Emerging Sectors

PRAN-RFL Group, with annual export turnover (Non-RMG and non-Textiles) of USD3 Million and above. PRAN-RFL, one of the most reputed conglomerates in Bangladesh, is in the market since 1981. They are the leading nontraditional product exporters of Bangladesh. It started mainly with the Foundry business and gradually diversified to Light Engineering, PVC Fittings, Plastics, Food and Beverage and Agro-Processing. It has its marketing and selling network in 145 countries as of date. The Group directly employs over 1,25,000 people and another 15,00,000 people subsist on the PRAN-RFL Group. Because of PRAN's strong perseverance and vision, the company continued to achieve an exceptional rate of business growth since its inception. Today, 20 percent of PRAN's revenue comes from export.