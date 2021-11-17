WEND to attend World Expo 2021

A delegation of 15 leading women entrepreneurs from Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association (WEND) is leaving for Dubai, to attend the World Expo 2021 from 18 to 25 November.

The delegation, led by the President of WEND Dr Nadia Binte Amin, was invited to the expo by the Export Promotion Bureau and Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, read a press release.

The team will be hosting events in the Bangladesh Pavilion located in the Sustainability District.

Their seminars will focus on the rich heritage of Bangladesh and the journey of women entrepreneurs in different industries such as agro and food processing, leather, jute, handicrafts and clothing.

They will also host a fashion show displaying the rich diverse cultural heritage of Bangladesh and promoting Bangladeshi products by women artisans of WEND.

Official dignitaries and visitors are expected to attend the events.