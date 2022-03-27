Webinar held for training women entrepreneurs 

Corporates

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Webinar held for training women entrepreneurs 

The webinar was organised by Lightshore Foundation in association with another non government organisation Manobi

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:51 pm
Webinar held for training women entrepreneurs 

With an aim to provide rural women with knowledge and skills essential for setting up any new start-up business in Bangladesh, a webinar on Personal Finance Management was held recently. 

Attended by as many as 70 women entrepreneurs of Barishal, the webinar introduced before the participants a raft of technical modalities— the importance of investment policy in the business, and keys for effective personal finance management for small business ventures reads a press release. 

Addressing the webinar, Jonathan Gomes responded to several questions from the participants. 

"Everyone is trying to make it convenient for you to spend your money. It is up to you to make saving money convenient," Jonathan Gomes says during the webinar.

The webinar was organised by Lightshore Foundation in association with another non government organisation Manobi. 

Women entrepreneurs make up a large portion of new E-commerce businesses that emerged during the pandemic over the last two years.

webinar / women entrepreneurs / e-commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

10h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

12h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

12h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

3h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

6h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

7h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles