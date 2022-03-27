Webinar held for training women entrepreneurs 

With an aim to provide rural women with knowledge and skills essential for setting up any new start-up business in Bangladesh, a webinar on Personal Finance Management was held recently.

Attended by as many as 70 women entrepreneurs of Barishal, the webinar introduced before the participants a raft of technical modalities— the importance of investment policy in the business, and keys for effective personal finance management for small business ventures reads a press release.

Addressing the webinar, Jonathan Gomes responded to several questions from the participants.

"Everyone is trying to make it convenient for you to spend your money. It is up to you to make saving money convenient," Jonathan Gomes says during the webinar.

The webinar was organised by Lightshore Foundation in association with another non government organisation Manobi.

Women entrepreneurs make up a large portion of new E-commerce businesses that emerged during the pandemic over the last two years.