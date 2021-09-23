Walton vows to become global brand by 2030

Corporates

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 07:34 pm

Bangladeshi tech giant, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited will become one of the prominent global brands in nine years under the vision-2030, said its Managing Director and CEO, Gulam Morshed.

Gulam Morshed came up with the remark on Wednesday in the concluding ceremony of a two-day roadshow titled 'Investor Summit: Bangladesh Capital Markers' at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva of Switzerland, said a press release.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) organised the roadshow to encourage foreign investors. 

It was a part of the ongoing roadshow centering on the Bangladesh Economy and Capital Markets titled 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh.'

Morshed said "We are working to make Bangabandhu's dream of golden Bangladesh come true. I assure everyone that Walton of Bangladesh will be one of the global brands in the next nine years."

Land Minister, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Md Mostafizur Rahman, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices and other international organisations in Geneva, Professor Shibli Rubayet, chairman of  Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), N M Ziaul Alam, senior secretary of ICT Division, Abdur Rouf Talukder, secretary of Finance Division, Major Gen Md Nazrul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), BSEC Commissioner, Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Executive Director, Saifur Rahman were also present there, among others.

