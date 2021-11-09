Walton Technation's Second Round Workshop held

09 November, 2021, 02:35 pm
Walton Technation's Second Round Workshop held

Walton Technation is a joint initiative of The Business Standard and Walton
After a competitive round of judging in the first round of Walton Technation, the top teams proceeded to the semi finals of the tech-business strategy case competition.

The semi-finalist teams attended a workshop on 'The importance of sustainability and the development of IoT' on Thursday, the 4 of November, 2021. The workshop was conducted by Engr. Tanvir Anjum, Executive Director - Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, states a press release. 

The semi finalist teams asked questions regarding the current scenario of IoT evolution in Bangladesh. Engr Tanvir Anjum also shared insights regarding how vital sustainability is, for a Better Bangladesh Tomorrow.

Walton Technation is a joint initiative of The Business Standard, and Walton. The semi-final round of the competition will conclude by the end of the week. 

