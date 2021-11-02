Walton recruits 6 physically challenged people   

Corporates

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:41 pm

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed has recruited six physically challenged persons. 

They have been recruited under the initiative of "Better Bangladesh Tomorrow" launched by the Walton MD, reads a  press release. 

Walton will gradually employ more physically challenged people to the organisation.

On Monday, the newly appointed differently-abled employees were handed over appointment letters at a programme titled "People Matter More: Financial Emancipation For Everyone" held at the Walton corporate office in Dhaka. 

The six physically challenged employees are- Sabina Khatun, Sobita Rani Dash, Susan Dey, Arbindu Chakma, Lutfar Rahman and Abu Bakar Siddique. The new employees were recruited through the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) at Saver and posted at various departments including Walton's corporate office and service centres.

Golam Murshed at the reception program said, "Don't think of yourself as weak. There are many talents and possibilities among you. We are lucky to have you in the Walton family. All of you joined with over 30,000 members of Walton family. Our country will be changed and it is possible by us." 

He thanked the social service organisation CRP's authorities in this move and said that Walton alone will not be able to work in this segment.

The six physically challenged people expressed their commitment to fulfil the highest responsibility towards the organisation. 

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana, Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Amin Khan, Emdadul Karim, Executive Directors Muzahedin Islam, Tanvir Anjum and Chief Human Resource Officer Mohammad Kamruzzaman were present among others on the occasion.
 

