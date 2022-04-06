Walton to procure 3 Italian compressor brands

Corporates

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Walton to procure 3 Italian compressor brands

Walton will form a subsidiary company to run the business in Europe and USA

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:53 pm
Walton to procure 3 Italian compressor brands

Bangladesh electronic giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries is going to procure three compressor brands of Italian state-owned company Italia Wanbao-ACC.

The brands are ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Verdichter (VOE).

Walton disclosed it on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Wednesday. But it did not disclose the procurement value in the statement.

An official of Walton said Italia Wanbao-ACC has sold its compressor unit to Walton in an open tender. The deal will be completed within next three months.

As per the deal, Italia Wanbao-ACC will stop its production in Italy and will send the factory setup – that has a capacity of producing 3.2 million units of compressors a year – to Bangladesh. This will give Walton a production capacity of 4.8 million units yearly.

Walton will form a subsidiary company to run the business in Europe and USA.

Walton will sell the compressor under the name of Italia Wanbao-ACC both in Bangladesh and abroad. Walton started its business initially purchasing compressors from the Italian company.  

Italia Wanbao-ACC has been operating for the last 50 years and has business in 57 countries.

Walton will have to invest more than Tk1,000 crore initially for the project and the majority of financing will come from Germany-based lender DEG and Austrian lender OeEB.

Economy / Top News

Walton / Walton Compressors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

6h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

7h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

1h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

1h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

20h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?