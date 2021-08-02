Walton offers 22% discount on air-conditioners 

Corporates

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 05:53 pm

Walton has been offering a 22% discount for its air conditioner (AC) customers under the ongoing 'Super deal, become chill' campaign.

This offer is applicable for some specific models of AC, including inverter, non-inverter, and smart inverter, reads a press release on Monday.

Walton is also offering free installation options for its customers.

The company gained huge popularity recently through its digital campaign season 4.

According to the media release, customers can get up to 22% discount if they buy some specific models of AC (a maximum of two ton) from Walton E-Plaza. There is also online EMI facility of 10% discount with 0% interest for up to 12 months.

Besides, the customers are enjoying EMI facility for up to 36 months on the credit card of a particular bank. Customers can avail the offers until 31 August.

Md Tanvir Rahman, chief business officer of Walton AC, said they have announced the new offer for their customers as their previous campaigns got huge popularity.

Customers can get the discount offer by purchasing Wanton's Riverine, Venturi, Bevelin, Crystalline, and Diamond series 1, 1.5, and 2 ton with power-saving inverters and non-inverter technology, the official added.

