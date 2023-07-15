Walton Mobile opens smart point at Shyamoli

Walton officials is inaugurating a new smart point of mobile phone named A J Telecom at Shyamoli Square Super Market in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Walton Mobile's new smart point, A J Telecom, has recently started its journey at Shyamoli Square Super Market in Dhaka.

All models of Walton smart and feature phones and other accessories are available at this exclusive brand shop, reads a press release.

Walton Mobile's Head of Business Intelligence (BI) Rezaul Hasan, Chief Business Officer (CBO) Abu Jahid, Head of Research and Innovation (R&I) Shamim Islam and National Sales Manager (NSM) Wahiduzzaman were present at the inaugural ceremony of A J Telecom.

"Walton has recently opened the country's first mobile phone service point named Mobile Touch Point at Nagar Siddiqui Plaza in Old Dhaka's Laxmibazar," said Walton Mobile's CBO Abu Jahid.

Nearly one dozen smart points have been inaugurated across the country. Earlier, another smart point, Mobile Neer, was opened at Madbar Mansion at Rokeya Sarani Mirpur-10 in the capital.