Walton to launch e-commerce platform Walcart 

Country's leading electronics and technology manufacturing, marketing and exporting company Walton is all set to launch e-commerce platform Walcart.

It will have more than 150 types of products and services including all kinds of daily essentials, said a press release.

Their service include fashion, lifestyle, electronics, food and beverages, sports and exercise products etc. Business partners from home and abroad are expected to join the Walcart network.

Walcart will have the facilities of debit-credit cards transactions, mobile banking and cash on delivery. In addition to the affordable price and maximum warranty, Walkart will offer EMI (Equal Monthly Installment) facility for up to 12 months without interest.