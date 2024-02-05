Walton awards 381 personnel for boosting sales

Country's electronics giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has honoured total of 381 officials and sales executives with 'Best Employee Award' for their outstanding performance to boost up the company's sales during the months of December-2023 and January-2024.

The awardees included sales executives from Walton distributor network, Marcel distributor network, and corporate sales and development network as well as the officials from different departments of the company, reads a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam and Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi handed over the awards and crests to the awardees at a program held at the Walton corporate office in the capital on Sunday (4 February).

The function was attended, among others, by Walton Plaza's Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Additional Managing Directors (AMD) Major General (Retd) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Nazrul Islam Sarker and Ziaul Alam, Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir, senior executive directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Mofizur Rahman Jakir, Tanvir Rahman, Firoj Alam and Didarul Alam Khan (chief marketing officer).

Through virtual platform, Walton Hi-Tech's AMD Eva Rezwana Nilu and DMD Yusuf Ali also joined the function.

Addressing the function, Walton's CMO Didarul Alam Khan said, "Most of domestic buyers of electronics products have kept their trusts on Walton products because of its latest technology, and innovative features like IoT (Internet of Things) based huge energy saving inverter technology products. Providing swift and best after sales services through the nationwide service centers under the country's largest ISO certified service network is also resulted in attaining customers' faith."

Walton Hi-Tech is manufacturing various types of electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliance at its own state-of-the-art production plants at Chandra of Gazipur, the outskirt of the capital Dhaka. Walton made products include- IoT based huge energy saving inverter technology's smart fridge, air conditioner, compressor, television, lift, washing machine etc.