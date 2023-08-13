VBD-Mymensingh organises Solution Hunt

Corporates

Press Release
13 August, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 10:21 am

Related News

VBD-Mymensingh organises Solution Hunt

Press Release
13 August, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 10:21 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A social problem solving project idea competition titled 'Solution Hunt' organised by Volunteer for Bangladesh, Mymensingh chapter held at Mymensingh on Saturday. This two-day competition was attended by 7 teams from different parts of Bangladesh.

Ekramul Haque Titu, mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation was present here as the chief guest. Nazrul University Teachers Association General Secretary Zannatul Ferdous, VBD National Board General Secretary Mehedi Hasan Emon, City Lab founder Wares Babu were present as special guests.

In the event, after initial application and once verification, competition was organized with 7 teams out of 70 teams. Each team focuses on different social issues and ideas to achieve SDG goals. Three of these teams are given seed funds to implement their ideas.

Nazrul University IQAC Director Professor Dr Md Shahabuddin Badal was the chief guest and judge on the first day of the program, and Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies Department Zillur Rahman Paul, VBD National Board General Secretary Mehdi Hasan Emo were also present as judges. VBD-Mymensingh district president Nur Alam Nahid presided over the event and Project Officer Tanvir Ahamed gave a welcome speech.

During the first day event, contestants pitch their ideas and the top three ideas are selected for seed funding. After that, Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies Department, Zillur Rahman Paul took a session on volunteer empowerment in the ' 4th Industrial Revolution: Nurturing Skills for Sustainable Success' Then all the contestants were taken on a tour to Bangladesh Agricultural University. This was followed by a panel discussion on volunteering with alumni members. Brand Marketing, Business Strategy and Communication Expert Tarif Mohammed Khan conducted a session on building "Brand Digitally" in the 2nd day program. After that in the presence of the chief guest the three winning teams Team Bloodbot, Team Invincible and Team Planet Guardian were given 15000 taka as seed fund.

Mayor Titu said, our youth are coming forward for positive changes in the society. The society is moving forward by the hands of these young people, the country is moving forward. Their thinking, energetic attitude motivates us in all work. Appreciating everyone's work, he assured to stay by everyone's side and be a partner.

Zannatul Ferdous said, youths have brought freedom to the country, young people will take the country forward. And the youth will bring change in different areas of the country if they want.

Tanvir Ahamed, project officer, VBD-Mymensingh district said, contestants from different parts of the country have participated in this competition. We have tried to encourage young people to move away from complaining and towards solution oriented thinking.

talent / Mymensingh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

12h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free