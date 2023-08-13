VBD-Mymensingh organises Solution Hunt

A social problem solving project idea competition titled 'Solution Hunt' organised by Volunteer for Bangladesh, Mymensingh chapter held at Mymensingh on Saturday. This two-day competition was attended by 7 teams from different parts of Bangladesh.

Ekramul Haque Titu, mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation was present here as the chief guest. Nazrul University Teachers Association General Secretary Zannatul Ferdous, VBD National Board General Secretary Mehedi Hasan Emon, City Lab founder Wares Babu were present as special guests.

In the event, after initial application and once verification, competition was organized with 7 teams out of 70 teams. Each team focuses on different social issues and ideas to achieve SDG goals. Three of these teams are given seed funds to implement their ideas.

Nazrul University IQAC Director Professor Dr Md Shahabuddin Badal was the chief guest and judge on the first day of the program, and Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies Department Zillur Rahman Paul, VBD National Board General Secretary Mehdi Hasan Emo were also present as judges. VBD-Mymensingh district president Nur Alam Nahid presided over the event and Project Officer Tanvir Ahamed gave a welcome speech.

During the first day event, contestants pitch their ideas and the top three ideas are selected for seed funding. After that, Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies Department, Zillur Rahman Paul took a session on volunteer empowerment in the ' 4th Industrial Revolution: Nurturing Skills for Sustainable Success' Then all the contestants were taken on a tour to Bangladesh Agricultural University. This was followed by a panel discussion on volunteering with alumni members. Brand Marketing, Business Strategy and Communication Expert Tarif Mohammed Khan conducted a session on building "Brand Digitally" in the 2nd day program. After that in the presence of the chief guest the three winning teams Team Bloodbot, Team Invincible and Team Planet Guardian were given 15000 taka as seed fund.

Mayor Titu said, our youth are coming forward for positive changes in the society. The society is moving forward by the hands of these young people, the country is moving forward. Their thinking, energetic attitude motivates us in all work. Appreciating everyone's work, he assured to stay by everyone's side and be a partner.

Zannatul Ferdous said, youths have brought freedom to the country, young people will take the country forward. And the youth will bring change in different areas of the country if they want.

Tanvir Ahamed, project officer, VBD-Mymensingh district said, contestants from different parts of the country have participated in this competition. We have tried to encourage young people to move away from complaining and towards solution oriented thinking.