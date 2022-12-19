Uttara University opens new club

The Department of Civil Engineering (CE) at Uttara University held a club opening ceremony on 15 December at UU Central Auditorium.

Prof Mohammad Abdur Rashid, Pro-Vice Chancellor of DUET attended the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The programme started with a recitation from the Holy Quran. Lecturer Aseaya Khanom Mim and Tasnova Chowdhury welcomed the students and conducted the program successfully.

Md Ashraful Alam, Chairman (Acting) Department of Civil Engineering, UU revealed the name, logo and motto of the newly formed student organization - Uttara University Civil Engineering Society(UUCES). Md Zakaria Habib, Assistant Professor has been appointed as the moderator of the club and Hameem Al Hussain, Lecturer and Tasnova Chowdhury, Lecturer as the Associate Moderators of the club.

Abid Aziz, advisor, admission & amp; Promotion, Uttara University and the programme chair Md Ashraful Alam, Chairman (Acting), Department of Civil Engineering, Uttara University graced the occasion.

Addressing the students, Prof Dr Mohammad Abdur Rashid said, "Hard work along with educational qualification is essential for becoming successful in life. We are not less than anyone in talent. In higher education, it is not a matter of who has studied where but merit is the real identity of the student."