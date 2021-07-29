Users of low-cost IP calling app can recharge through bKash

Low-cost IP calling apps, BTCL Alaap, Amber IT and Brilliant Connect users can recharge through bKash easily.



The service facilitates uninterrupted communication for the customers while staying at home amid pandemic, said a press release.

BTCL Alaap, Amber IT and Brilliant Connect apps are available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. After installing the app, customer can open an account with the verification of National Identity Card (NID) information.

With the BTCL Alaap app of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL), users can make calls to any mobile or landline number at 30 paisa per minute. Customers can also enjoy free talk and chat from Alaap to Alaap.

IP Phone App users of Amber IT are enjoying up to 20 percent cashback on recharge through bKash.

They are also getting 40 paisa per minute call rate (excluding VAT) to any number, no expiry date for account balance, every second pulse, free talk to any IP number and instant BDT 10 free balance.

Meanwhile, customers are getting 25 minutes talk time instantly after installation of Brilliant Connect app and verification of NID.

To recharge, Alaap and Amber IT customers need to select 'Pay Bill' from the home screen of bKash app and tap on 'Telephone' to select 'BTCL Alaap' or 'Amber IT'. In next step, they require to enter IP Phone Number, contact number, recharge amount and proceed with bKash PIN.

To recharge Brilliant Connect, customers need to go to 'My Balance' and tap on 'Add Balance' option from Brilliant Connect app. Then customers will find bKash payment gateway. In the next step, they require to enter bKash number, recharge amount, OTP and PIN to complete the process.

Apart from IP Calling recharge, subscribers of all mobile operators in the country can recharge their balance through bKash. Customers can get various offers of mobile recharge from bKash app or by dialing USSD code *247#. Internet, minutes, bundle offers of Airtel, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk are available in a single platform of bKash.