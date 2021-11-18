Upstra Communications to provide Brac with Google Cloud services

Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Brac has partnered with Upstra Communications to onboard Google Cloud services with an aim to speed up its digital expansion.

Under a recently signed agreement between the two parties, Brac will transform and modernise its IT infrastructure onto Google Cloud, reads a press statement on Thursday.

The NGO will leverage Google Cloud's resilient and sustainable infrastructure and its leadership in data analytics and advanced productivity and collaboration tools to embrace the potential of the cloud in its growth chart.

"We look forward to our partnership with Upstra for Google Cloud services to support our continued expansion and productivity. We firmly believe that with the help of Google Cloud we will be able to achieve new heights in information technology and technological undertakings," Brac said in the press statement.

Meanwhile, Upstra Communications said, "We are delighted to support Brac in its digitalisation journey and help the NGO embrace cloud technology and enhance its services with Google Cloud."