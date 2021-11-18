Upstra Communications to provide Brac with Google Cloud services

Corporates

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 06:23 pm

Related News

Upstra Communications to provide Brac with Google Cloud services

Brac hopes to achieve new heights in technological undertakings with the help of Google Cloud

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 06:23 pm
Upstra Communications to provide Brac with Google Cloud services

Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Brac has partnered with Upstra Communications to onboard Google Cloud services with an aim to speed up its digital expansion.

Under a recently signed agreement between the two parties, Brac will transform and modernise its IT infrastructure onto Google Cloud, reads a press statement on Thursday.

The NGO will leverage Google Cloud's resilient and sustainable infrastructure and its leadership in data analytics and advanced productivity and collaboration tools to embrace the potential of the cloud in its growth chart.

"We look forward to our partnership with Upstra for Google Cloud services to support our continued expansion and productivity. We firmly believe that with the help of Google Cloud we will be able to achieve new heights in information technology and technological undertakings," Brac said in the press statement.

Meanwhile, Upstra Communications said, "We are delighted to support Brac in its digitalisation journey and help the NGO embrace cloud technology and enhance its services with Google Cloud."

BRAC / Upstra Communications / Google cloud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

Now | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

14m | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

24m | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka