Union Bank distributes blankets to the distressed

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Union Bank Limited recently distributed blankets at midnight in different places of the Dhaka city among helpless, sick and cold-stricken people.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director of the bank distributed blankets as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Hasan lqbal were present as special guests.

Besides, the bank's divisional heads were also present at the programme.