UNCDF to help create financial, digital literacy solutions for 135,000 garment workers

Corporates

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

UNCDF to help create financial, digital literacy solutions for 135,000 garment workers

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 03:38 pm
Workers producing personal protective equipment for health professionals at a garment factory in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
Workers producing personal protective equipment for health professionals at a garment factory in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

A new innovative business pilot will help 135,000 ready-made garment workers in Bangladesh, including at least 60% women, build their financial and digital literacy skills.

The UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) together with Wagely and a consortium of Quizrr and Ulula have committed $556,000 to improve financial and digital inclusion of garment workers, reads a press release.

Through this commitment, UNCDF will provide performance-based grants and technical assistance. The technical assistance will include mentorship for partners on human-centric product design, client outreach with a focus on women, partnerships, data analytics and reporting support.

In Bangladesh, the ready-made garment manufacturing sector employs more than 40 lakh people, of whom 25 lakh are women. Following the devastating impact of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis during 2020-2021, the sector is now recovering, with opportunities to improve Environmental, Social and Governance sustainability to strengthen the sector's competitiveness, growth and potential for further investment.

Utilising digital services has the potential to accelerate these opportunities and improve the decency of work and livelihoods of people employed in the sector, reads the statement.

"With UNCDF's support, Wagely will accelerate its 'Earned Wage Access' service in Bangladesh, which allows employees to receive accrued wages before payday, and is proven to increase productivity and retention of employees. In addition, Wagely will introduce additional financial wellness solutions, in particular for female workers, helping ready-made garment workers reach financial resilience and inclusion," says Tobias Fischer, CEO of Wagely.

"Quizrr's gamified digital training, powered by real time data, allows participatory suppliers to effectively accelerate their human rights due diligence efforts and engage their employees with training on several key topics such as rights and responsibilities, worker engagement and digital wages, to build capacity and track worker's digital and financial literacy," said Sofie Nordström, founding partner and Dpt CEO of Quizrr.

"The impact of the pandemic has demonstrated the need to put workers first in order to create more resilient and sustainable supply chains. Through this project, we are combining our worker engagement technology with Quizrr's digital capacity building system to create an integrated solution for RMG workers in Bangladesh and beyond," said Antoine Heuty, CEO of Ulula.

"UNCDF is proud to partner with Wagely and Quizrr and Ulula to improve livelihoods, particularly for women, and sustainability in the ready-made garment sector in Bangladesh through digitalisation, following the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the sector with some $3 billion worth of cancelled orders in 2020-2021," said Maria Perdomo, regional coordinator in Asia for UNCDF.

These investments came as a result of the UNCDF project "Promoting Digital Ecosystem Solutions Addressing Women Livelihoods in Bangladesh through Ready-Made-Garment Sector Sustainability amidst Covid-19 and Beyond."

Launched in the wake of Covid-19, the project applies a market systems development approach to advance the digital service market ecosystem in Bangladesh with a focus on digitally-enabled business models to benefit ready-made garment manufacturers and their employees, reads the statement.

Under this project, UNCDF released an assessment of the Ready-Made Garment sector in Bangladesh that analysed opportunities and suggested recommendations for digitalisation to improve livelihoods and the sector's sustainability and, subsequently, selected partners to implement these recommendations.

Following the implementation of the two solutions by 2022, UNCDF can continue its work with the mobilization of investment capital, such as loans and guarantees, and further technical assistance.

UNCDF's work in Bangladesh is part of the global Leaving No One Behind in the Digital Era strategy, which aims to equip millions of people by 2024 to use innovative digital services in their daily lives that will empower them and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

garments workers / financial literacy / training

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

4h | Food
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, is likely to be influenced by the policies of both his father and his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg

New Philippine President Marcos is no Duterte on foreign policy

3h | Panorama
Badrul Imam. Illustration: TBS

‘Exploiting gas from workover wells can reduce dependency on spot LNG’

6h | Panorama
Slow fashion is a way of supporting artisan communities, and as a result, it revives designs that are developed from tradition. Photo: Courtesy

Faster is not always better: Maheen Khan’s pointers on slow fashion and creativity

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine battle for Snake Island

Russia-Ukraine battle for Snake Island

1h | Videos
Controversy continues over Taj Mahal land

Controversy continues over Taj Mahal land

7h | Videos
Never do these in a new job

Never do these in a new job

8h | Videos
The tale of Bangladeshi denim’s conquering the world

The tale of Bangladeshi denim’s conquering the world

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert