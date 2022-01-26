ULAB Sustainable Development Club holds webinar on sustainability practices in BD banking sector

ULAB Sustainable Development Club conducted a webinar on "Sustainability practices in the banking sector of Bangladesh and the scope of future employment on last Wednesday (January 19).

The webinar had the presence of more than 80 participants from ULAB and other renowned universities.

Professor Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor of ULAB graced the occasion with his insightful opening remarks, reads a press release.

He shared his concern about the necessity of sustainable practices in our day-to-day life.

Moreover, he shared his gratitude for the adaptation of sustainability that Bangladesh has made in the bank sector over the last few years and thanked ULAB sustainable development club for arranging a fruitful session.

The webinar was conducted by Tahmina Zaman Khan, head of sustainability & risk governance functions, of Mutual Trust Bank Limited. In her speech, she shared events of the sustainable initiatives in the form of green banking in the sectors of Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the speaker also elaborated on how future prospective employees can prepare themselves if they wish to join the banking industry. She enlightened the participants with the sustainability-related skills that will help them to gain advantages in the banking job sector.

The webinar was followed by an informative question-answer session, where the participants including the faculties asked several questions.

The session came to an end with some valuable notions about this session by the club's Advisor Joy Bhowmik. "ULAB Sustainable Development Club has always conducted fruitful sessions and we are looking forward to conducting more in the upcoming days."