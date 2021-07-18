ULAB holds webinar on labour trafficking

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 03:07 pm

ULAB holds webinar on labour trafficking

It is not sufficient to depend on laws to prevent labour trafficking, rather, the socio-economic development of the country is also important to address these issues

ULAB's General Education Department recently organised a webinar titled `Health and Wellbeing: Labour Trafficking in Bangladesh-A Case Study'. 

The webinar began with the opening remarks of the Head of ULAB's General Education Program Professor Shahnaj Husne Jahan.

Dr Ahmed Abid, member, Humanities and Development Research, Western Sydney University in Australia presented his research paper as the keynote speaker in the webinar. 

In his note, he focused on the work environment of Bangladeshi labours and insufficient health aids available to them. 

He emphasized that we should not only receive services from the workers but also need to ensure a healthy and safe work environment for them.

The main discussant of the webinar, Professor Dr Mohammed Omar Ejaz Rahman, ULAB's Health, Population and Development Center Director said, it is not sufficient to depend on laws to prevent labour trafficking, rather, the socio-economic development of the country is also important to address these issues.

The event was attended by the ULAB students, faculty members, and administrative officials.

 

