ULAB holds discussion and documentary screening to mark National Mourning Day

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) solemnly marked the National Mourning Day 2023 by hosting a discussion and documentary screening on 16 August.

Academician and ULAB School of Business Professor, Abdul Mannan, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker, reads a press release.

The ceremony commenced with a moment of silence, to commemorate the martyrs of 15 August of 1975. ULAB Vice Chancellor Prof Imran Rahman gave the welcome speech.

Prof Abdul Mannan, in his discussion, shed light on the fact that the tragic assassination of Bangabandhu was not an impulsive act, but rather a culmination of a meticulously crafted plan by both internal and external actors.

Their nefarious intent extended beyond the assassination itself, aiming to disrupt the very foundation of the newly liberated nation, he said.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman inaugurated a three-day-long drawing, poetry, and book exhibition at the ULAB campus on 14 August as part of the National Mourning Day programme.

On the same day, the General Education Department organised two seminars and the Bengali Department organized a speech competition with the participation of students. On 15 August, the General Education Department organised an educational excursion to the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka.

