ULAB holds discussion and documentary screening to mark National Mourning Day

Corporates

Press Release
16 August, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 07:44 pm

Related News

ULAB holds discussion and documentary screening to mark National Mourning Day

Press Release
16 August, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 07:44 pm
ULAB holds discussion and documentary screening to mark National Mourning Day

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) solemnly marked the National Mourning Day 2023 by hosting a discussion and documentary screening on 16 August. 

Academician and ULAB School of Business Professor, Abdul Mannan, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker, reads a press release.

The ceremony commenced with a moment of silence, to commemorate the martyrs of 15 August of 1975. ULAB Vice Chancellor Prof Imran Rahman gave the welcome speech.

Prof Abdul Mannan, in his discussion, shed light on the fact that the tragic assassination of Bangabandhu was not an impulsive act, but rather a culmination of a meticulously crafted plan by both internal and external actors. 

Their nefarious intent extended beyond the assassination itself, aiming to disrupt the very foundation of the newly liberated nation, he said.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman inaugurated a three-day-long drawing, poetry, and book exhibition at the ULAB campus on 14 August as part of the National Mourning Day programme. 

On the same day, the General Education Department organised two seminars and the Bengali Department organized a speech competition with the participation of students. On 15 August, the General Education Department organised an educational excursion to the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka. 
 

ULAB / National Mourning Day 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

2h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

1h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

8m | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years