ULAB to hold conference on Entangled Englishes in Translocal Spaces

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) will be holding a three-day international conference on 'Entangled Englishes in Translocal Spaces' from September 2-4, 2021.

The event is organised by the Center for Language Studies (CLS) and the Department of English and Humanities of ULAB that will hold discussions on 'English Studies in the age of World Englishes and World Literature,' 'Creating humane leaders for English language education in Bangladesh and Beyond: Challenges and future directions' and 'Entangled Englishes: Implications for Language-in-Education Policy and Practice,' said a press release.

It will also showcase papers, panels, and posters on Englishes and their roles in the society with reference to sociology, history, political science, anthropology, education, culture and media studies, critical geography, and linguistics and literature,

Dr Dipu Moni MP, Minister, Ministry of Education, will attend the conference as the chief guest and Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), and Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, member, board of trustees, ULAB, will be present as the special guests.

Renowned sociolinguist Professor Alastair Pennycook, Professor Emeritus at the University of Technology Sydney and Research Professor at the MultiLing Centre at the University of Oslo will be the keynote speaker of the conference.

Dr Shyam Sharma, assistant professor of English, Stony Brook University, New York, USA, Dr Sender Dovchin, senior research fellow, School of Education, Curtin University, Australia, Dr Azfar Hussain, associate professor, Grand Valley State University, Michigan, USA, Prof Salimullah Khan, ULAB, and Prof Shamsad Mortuza, vice-chancellor (Acting), ULAB will join the conference as plenary speakers.

There will also be a panel discussion on "The politics of injustice in translingualism: Linguistic racism" while a special poetry session will feature Dr Ahmar Mahboob from the University of Sydney, Australia.

Scholars, researchers and professionals are expected to advance and interchange ideas about critical language awareness for social justice and equality.