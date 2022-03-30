ULAB delegates attend conference in Mumbai

Corporates

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

ULAB delegates attend conference in Mumbai

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
ULAB delegates attend conference in Mumbai

As a member of the European Union ERASMUS Project, a four-member delegation led by ULAB Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman, participated in a conference in Mumbai held on 23-24 March.

The conference titled "Internationalisation and Virtual Exchange: Borderless between EU and Asian Countries" was organized by Department of International Linkages, SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai, India. 

Professor Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor of ULAB; Professor Dr Sumon Rahman, director of CQS; Abu Rasel, director of Int'l Office; and Dilshad Hossain Dodul, lecturer MSJ, participated in the conference. 

During the Visit ULAB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), read a press release. 

Through this MoU, the universities aim to reform business and professional excellence through educational and academic exchanges. This MoU will promote educational and academic excellence for multi-layered common benefits for the institutions.

According to the agreement, the educational and academic exchanges between the institutes in their respective countries would cover the exchange of students for study, research, and short study tours. 

It will also include the exchange of academic staff for purposes of teaching and research; coordination of such activities as joint research, lectures, training, and development.
 

Education

ULAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

4h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

5h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

25m | Videos
Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

2h | Videos
Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

8h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online