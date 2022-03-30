ULAB delegates attend conference in Mumbai

As a member of the European Union ERASMUS Project, a four-member delegation led by ULAB Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman, participated in a conference in Mumbai held on 23-24 March.

The conference titled "Internationalisation and Virtual Exchange: Borderless between EU and Asian Countries" was organized by Department of International Linkages, SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai, India.

Professor Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor of ULAB; Professor Dr Sumon Rahman, director of CQS; Abu Rasel, director of Int'l Office; and Dilshad Hossain Dodul, lecturer MSJ, participated in the conference.

During the Visit ULAB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), read a press release.

Through this MoU, the universities aim to reform business and professional excellence through educational and academic exchanges. This MoU will promote educational and academic excellence for multi-layered common benefits for the institutions.

According to the agreement, the educational and academic exchanges between the institutes in their respective countries would cover the exchange of students for study, research, and short study tours.

It will also include the exchange of academic staff for purposes of teaching and research; coordination of such activities as joint research, lectures, training, and development.

