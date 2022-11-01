UCB-trained entrepreneurs participate in SEIP-Tranche-III conference

New Entrepreneurs trained by United Commercial Bank Ltd under "Skills for Employment Investment Programme" (SEIP) of Bangladesh Bank (BB) were given cheques as token of disbursement of loan by Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor, Bangladesh Bank, at a conference recently.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank and Arif Quadri, managing director & CEO, United Commercial Bank Ltd were also present during the dummy cheque distribution, reads a press release.

Md Ekhlasur Rahman, executive project director of the SEIP project, Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, deputy managing director, Md Mohsinur Rahman, SVP & Head of SME, UCB and other senior officials from BB were also present at the event.