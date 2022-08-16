UCB provides Integrity Award for FY2021-2022

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) provided integrity Award for the fiscal year 2021-2022 in recognition of demonstrating exemplary effort of integrity.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB handed over the award to ASM Saruar Jahan, junior officer, Chinispur Branch, UCB on Tuesday (16 August) at UCB Corporate Office.

Among Others, Additional Managing Director of UCB & Chairman of Ethics Committee Syed Faridul Islam, Additional Managing Directors Nabil Mustafizur Rahman and Abul Alam Ferdous; Deputy Managing Director & Focal Point of Ethics Committee N Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director of UCB & Member of Ethics Committee Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, FVP of UCB & Joint Focal Point of Ethics Committee Shireen Sultana and FAVP of UCB & Member of Ethics Committee Yaomun Nahar were present at the event.  

