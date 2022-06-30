UCB, BB complete month-long training for new entrepreneurs

A month-long intensive training programme for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs under the Employment Investment Program (SEIP) Project in Jashore ended on 27 June.

The Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP), organised by United Commercial Bank Limited with the support of Bangladesh Bank, was aimed at developing the skills of entrepreneurs through training, presentations and various assessments.

On the closing day, certificates were handed over to the successful participants by UCB Deputy Managing Director Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan.

Among others, the bank's SVP and Head of SME Banking Md Mohsinur Rahman, Head of Khulna & Faridpur region Fakir Aktarul Alam, and Bangladesh Bank Additional Director (SMESPD) Md Arifuzzaman and Joint Director Mohammad Jahid Iqbal were present.

The program that was arranged to ensure inclusive growth of new SMEs with vast employment creation and economic development in the country concluded with a celebration of World SME Day 2022.