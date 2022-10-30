Two-day Int'l conference on ITD begin at Green University

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The two-day 2nd International conference on Innovation and Transformation (ITD) began on Saturday (29 October) at the Permanent Campus of Green University of Bangladesh (GUB) in Purbachal American City.

GUB's Faculty of Business studies, Law and Arts and Social Sciences organised the conference with a view to expedite the spirit of innovation and transformation for development through promoting authentic intellectual works by researchers, academicians and practitioners around the globe in diverse fields of business, law, arts and social sciences, reads a press release.

Prof Golam Samdani Fakir, vice chancellor of Green University presided over the programme while Prof Md Fayzur Rahman, treasurer; Prof Golam Ahmed Faruqui, convener of the conference; Prof Md Saiful Azad; dean (Acting), Faculty of Science and Engineering; Prof Farhana Helal Mehtab, dean, Faculty of Law, Arts and Social Sciences; Prof Mohammed Tareque Aziz, dean, Faculty of Business Studies and Brigadier General Md Mahboob Sarwar, PhD (LPR), registrar spoke as the chief guest. Chairpersons of different departments, faculty members and almost 400 hundred students were present in the conference.

Distinguished professors, academicians and researchers from different countries like USA, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, India presented their papers at the conference.

In the programme, the speakers said, since the vision of the Green University of Bangladesh is to be a top-ranking university in the world for transformative impact on society, they put utmost emphasis on continuous innovation in education, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Prof Golam Samdani Fakir, vice chancellor of Green University said that, the conference will surely make transformative impacts on the overall development of the academia and society of Bangladesh. He also mentioned that, GUB has initiated ITD 2022 to facilitate collaboration and convergence of the researchers of diverse fields for further innovation and development in multidisciplinary mode. 
 

