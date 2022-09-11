Training course on ‘Certified AML & CFT Professional’ held at AIBL

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The closing ceremony of three-month long special training course titled "Certified AML & CFT Professional" at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited was held on Saturday (10 September) at the bank's head office.

Deputy Head of BFIU and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Md Nazrul Islam was present as chief guest in the programme, reads a press release. Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Sixty BAMLCOs of Chattogram and Bogra Zone participated in the training course.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Shafiqur Rahman, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, AIBTRI Director-General Abdul Awal Sarker, Senior Vice-President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Senior Vice-President Md Yeahea and senior executives were present in the ceremony.

 

Money laundering / Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL)

