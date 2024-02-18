Tk10,000 shopping in 1 minute on Nagad recharge 

Corporates

Press Release
18 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

Tk10,000 shopping in 1 minute on Nagad recharge 

Press Release
18 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 09:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The winners completed the challenge of making a BDT 10,000 purchase at the Miniso retail shop within a minute. They earned this opportunity after being selected through a BDT 100 or higher recharge on either their own or their loved ones' mobiles using Nagad.

The winners include Rabby Ahmed, Mohitul Islam, Shakira Hasan, and Sabrina Akter Urmi.

Nagad, a leading mobile money service in Bangladesh, always offers innovative offers on mobile recharge and shopping. This offer allowed customers to recharge BDT 100 or more through the Nagad app or by dialing *167# on their mobiles, allowing them to win this reward.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Between 8 and 11 February, several lakh customers participated in this offer, and the customers were randomly selected and had the chance to experience such extraordinary shopping.

In celebration of Valentine's Day on 14 February, the winners got the shopping opportunity. At a Miniso outlet in the capital, the competitors were given one minute to complete a BDT 10,000 purchase. They completed the challenge within the specified time.

The conditions for customers were that they could shop as they liked within one minute. However, the purchase amount could not exceed BDT 10,000, and they could buy one unit of any product to avail themselves of this offer. Customers adhered to these conditions to participate in the shopping spree.

One of the winners Sabrina Akter Urmi expressed, "I frequently recharge using Nagad. I never imagined such an opportunity would come to me. It was an extraordinary experience."

Similarly, winners Rabby Ahmed, Mohitul Islam, Shakira Hasan and others shared their reactions.

Md Shihab Uddin Choudhury, deputy managing director and chief commercial officer of Nagad Ltd. said, "This type of offer is a first in Bangladesh by Nagad. Through this, we have provided customers with a fantastic experience. The victorious customers were highly delighted to have participated in the campaign."

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

11h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How microgreens are in the human diet.

How microgreens are in the human diet.

2h | Videos
How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

1h | Videos
Chattogram port launches two scanners for export containers

Chattogram port launches two scanners for export containers

4h | Videos
Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

4h | Videos