Tk10,000 shopping in 1 minute on Nagad recharge 

The winners completed the challenge of making a BDT 10,000 purchase at the Miniso retail shop within a minute. They earned this opportunity after being selected through a BDT 100 or higher recharge on either their own or their loved ones' mobiles using Nagad.

The winners include Rabby Ahmed, Mohitul Islam, Shakira Hasan, and Sabrina Akter Urmi.

Nagad, a leading mobile money service in Bangladesh, always offers innovative offers on mobile recharge and shopping. This offer allowed customers to recharge BDT 100 or more through the Nagad app or by dialing *167# on their mobiles, allowing them to win this reward.

Between 8 and 11 February, several lakh customers participated in this offer, and the customers were randomly selected and had the chance to experience such extraordinary shopping.

In celebration of Valentine's Day on 14 February, the winners got the shopping opportunity. At a Miniso outlet in the capital, the competitors were given one minute to complete a BDT 10,000 purchase. They completed the challenge within the specified time.

The conditions for customers were that they could shop as they liked within one minute. However, the purchase amount could not exceed BDT 10,000, and they could buy one unit of any product to avail themselves of this offer. Customers adhered to these conditions to participate in the shopping spree.

One of the winners Sabrina Akter Urmi expressed, "I frequently recharge using Nagad. I never imagined such an opportunity would come to me. It was an extraordinary experience."

Similarly, winners Rabby Ahmed, Mohitul Islam, Shakira Hasan and others shared their reactions.

Md Shihab Uddin Choudhury, deputy managing director and chief commercial officer of Nagad Ltd. said, "This type of offer is a first in Bangladesh by Nagad. Through this, we have provided customers with a fantastic experience. The victorious customers were highly delighted to have participated in the campaign."