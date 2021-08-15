T.K. Group’s emergency relief for 5000 families in Chattogram

Tackling the ever-growing crisis that has been arising from the corona pandemic, T.K. Group, country's one of the leading conglomorate, handed over emergency relief assistance to the Chittagong District Administration for providing aid to 5000 local families.

Mr. M.A. Kalam's, Managing Director of T.K. Group, benevolence and tireless effort on 13 August 2021, handed over the emergency relief aid to the Chittagong Deputy Commissioner in an emergency relief handover ceremony in Chittagong Circuit House Auditorium, said a press release.

Chittagong Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Mohammad Mominur Rahman, Raozan Upazila Chairman Alhaj Ehsanul Haider Chowdhury (Babul), T.K. Group's Director Tariq Ahmed (Marketing and Operations), Group's Director Mohammad Mofassel Haque (Marketing) senior officials of the district administration and other honorable guests were presented in the ceremony.

"This relief will be a beacon of hope for the distressed and helpless people of Chittagong, especially in this critical moment of our country" stated the chief guest, Mohammad Mominur Rahman, Chittagong Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate. From time and time again T.K. Group has been conducting public service activities including various developmental initiatives for the development of the country.

Commenting on this program, T.K. Group stated that "since the genesis of Bangladesh independence, we have been working for the socio-economic development of the people of our country. Our Emergency Relief Program is aimed at ensuring that ordinary people have access to food in difficult situations. We believe that this relief will alleviate the worries of 5,000 families in Chittagong and help them to bring back comfort in their life. It also stated that T.K. Group will always stay strong and will come forth to provide a helping hand for the wellness of the people in any future crisis of our country."

T.K. Group has already provided 20 ventilators to 5 Covid hospitals in Chittagong as well as PPE, masks and health protection materials for healthcare providers including doctors. As the country's leading industrial organization T.K. Group has always played a responsible role towards the country and will continue to do so in the future.

