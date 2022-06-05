Tamim Iqbal made brand ambassador of Robi

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has joined the leading digital service provider, Robi as its brand ambassador for the next two years.

This was disclosed at a press conference held at Robi Corporate Office on Sunday (5 June), reads a press release.

Tamim will be working with Robi to promote the company's network strength, digital innovations and other initiatives to ensure new digital experiences for its customers. He will feature in Robi's television commercials, meet and greet events and various other activities.

Expressing his delight on the new partnership, Tamim said, "Be it batting, bowling, fielding or introducing a life enhancing digital solution in the market, the common thread that binds cricket with the digital space is innovation. Hence, I am absolutely delighted to work with the leading innovative brand, Robi, to promote its network excellence and digital prowess to the country."

Sharing his optimism, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmad said, "Today, Robi has reached 98.2% of the country's population with its 4G network. This was possible because we had rolled-out the highest number of network towers in the industry since 2019. Following the recent spectrum auction, Robi is ready to ensure the best internet experience by deploying highest spectrum per person per network site.

"So we have the recipe to the deliver our promised new digital experiences for our customers. In this backdrop, we are confident that Tamim's association with Robi at this juncture of our digital transformation journey will only make our innovative digital initiatives much more customer friendly."

Robi's Acting CEO M Riyaaz Rasheed said, "We are indeed proud to have one the finest opening batsman of the world, Tamim Iqbal being associated with us as our brand ambassador. Whenever Tamim takes to the crease, possibilities become realities in an artful manner. We feel his artwork resonates well with Robi's mission of ensuring best digital network experience for its customers. We are sure the opening partnership between Tamim and Robi will lay a solid foundation for Smart Bangladesh of the future."

Tamim Iqbal Khan, the captain of the Bangladesh national team in One Day International, made his ODI debut in 2007. He served as Vice-Captain of the national side between December 2010 and September 2011. In March 2021, Tamim became the first Bangladeshi player to score 50 ODI half-centuries, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest Bangladeshi batsmen for scoring the highest amount of runs in ODI cricket.

In 2011 he was named as one of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack's four Cricketers of the Year, and Wisden's Test Player of the Year. He is the only Bangladeshi cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Tamim is also Bangladesh's highest century maker in international matches with 25 centuries, combining all forms of cricket.