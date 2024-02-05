Syntax Global achieved ISO Certification

Syntax Global achieved ISO Certification

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Syntax Global achieved ISO Certification, demonstrating commitment to quality management.

Syntax Global a promising and growing agro-based company, proudly announces the successful attainment of ISO 9000:2015 certification, reads a press release. 

This prestigious certification reflects Syntax Global's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence in every aspect of its management process & maintenance. 

ISO 9000:2015 certification is a testament to Syntax Global's dedication to providing customers with products and services that meet or exceed international benchmarks. The rigorous evaluation process conducted by ISO authority underscores Syntax Global's adherence to stringent quality management systems, ensuring consistent delivery of exceptional solutions.

The certificate was handed over to the Managing Director of Syntax Global & he said, "Receiving ISO 9001:2015 symbolizes our team's dedication. It fuels our organic food revolution, ensuring quality, customer satisfaction, and improvement."

The ISO certification process involved a comprehensive examination of Syntax Global's quality management systems, internal processes, and adherence to industry best practices. This achievement not only validates the company's commitment to quality but also positions.

Customers and partners can have increased confidence in Syntax Global's ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and services, now backed by the globally recognized ISO 9000:2015 certification. 

Syntax Global is a rising company involved with production & marketing of Syntax Rice Bran Oil. Moreover, the company has a vision to contribute to the national economy through bringing products from agro, fish farming & livestock farming in recent periods of time. 
 

