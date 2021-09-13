Summit Testing and Calibration Laboratory receives BAB certifications

Summit Testing and Calibration Laboratory (STCL) has received the accreditation certificates from Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) under the Ministry of Industries.

STCL, located in Narayanganj, is the first IPP to receive national-level accreditation of its labs which is developed to test and calibrate power plant's instruments as per international standards certified in the latest standard of ISO/IEC, 17025:2017, read a press release.

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Minister of Industries praised Summit's testing and calibration labs for taking the initiative to fulfill the requirements and becoming the first IPP to claim Bangladesh Accreditation Board's certifications.

STCL is the only accredited laboratory in Bangladesh for electrical testing i.e. earth, soil and insulation resistance tests, low resistance tests as well as oil di-electric strength measurement tests.

The lab can also calibrate gauge and sensors of both temperature and pressure, IR and glass thermometers, AC/DC of voltage and electric current.