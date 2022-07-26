‘Study in Australia: Open Day 2022’ to be held on Wednesday

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 06:11 pm

‘Study in Australia: Open Day 2022’ to be held on Wednesday

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 06:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Study in Australia: Open Day 2022, organised by Mentors' Study Abroad will be held at Mentors' Banani branch on Wednesday (27 July) from 3-6pm.

Representatives from different Australian Universities will be present and they will assess the students' eligibility for their universities, reads a press release.

Representatives from Macquarie University, Deakin University, and ATMC (Federation University) will be present at the open day along with NAVITAS offering pathway programmes for the following universities – La Trobe University, Edith Cowan University, Griffith University, University of Canberra, and Western Sydney University (Sydney City Campus).

Other than these institutions, expert counsellors will be present to guide the aspiring students about other reputed Australian Universities, the application processes, part-time work opportunities, post-study work permits, sponsorship, travel & accommodation, IELTS preparation & registration, etc.

Entry to the event is completely free.

By visiting the open day, students can also get an application fee and service charge waiver for on-the-spot applications.

Copies of certificates/transcripts, passport, and other documents (if any) are required for spot assessment and application.

Students are requested to bring their papers in a file cover since no bags will be allowed inside the venue.

For any query, one may call at: 01713243416.

