STEM empowerment bootcamp aims to transform future leaders

29 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Farhanas Brainstation's SHELeads Now project has announced a groundbreaking 16-day STEM Empowerment Bootcamp, transforming the landscape for tech-savvy students across Bangladesh.

This comprehensive program, running from 30 November to 15 December 2023 is set to equip participants with cutting-edge skills and knowledge crucial for excelling in the dynamic world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through virtual sessions.

The STEM Empowerment Bootcamp, initiated by Tanjina Afrin Punom and her dedicated team, is a groundbreaking initiative focusing on SDG Goal 5 - Gender Equality and Women Empowerment. Supported by Bee Technology & Research Hub, Youth Movements, bIN,S, Arte Amore, Radio Dhoni, The Business Standard, Nagorik TV, The Daily Star,

Anannya magazine, Gotipath, Human Resource Development Institute-HRDI, and more than 40 university clubs of Bangladesh, this program aims to empower tech-savvy students from general and science educational backgrounds, ranging from undergraduate to postgraduate levels.

The Bootcamp's diverse curriculum spans crucial topics for STEM professionals, featuring virtual sessions conducted by industry experts and faculty from prestigious universities. Participants will delve into key areas such as Web

Fundamentals, Power BI for Data Analysis, AI Mastery, Entrepreneurship, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity Fundamentals, and more.

Renowned industry experts and faculty members, including Aleya Aktar, Md Umaid Hasan, Rony Saha, Farha Mahmud Trina, Mohammad Sulaiman, Nashid Andalib Nikita, Syedun Nessa Oni, Zaied Sifat, Mr. Amit Chakraborty, SM Ahbadur Rahman, will lead the classes.

The closing ceremony will feature special guests like Afrida Ifrat Himika, Aleya Aktar, Don Sumdany, Farha Mahmud Trina, Tasnuva Ahmed, Ineke Hurkmans, and Achia Nila.

The Bootcamp's primary goal is to enhance participants' skills, making them more competitive in the job market and better prepared for STEM-related roles. By breaking down gender barriers, promoting inclusivity, and offering entrepreneurship training, the program contributes to Bangladesh's innovation and progress.

Networking sessions, industry expert interactions, and mentorship opportunities further connect participants with STEM professionals.

Participants will engage in post-class assignments, real-world problem-solving, data analysis, and coding projects, gaining practical experience applicable in real-life scenarios. The final certification adds credibility to participants' skills, potentially opening doors to enhanced employment opportunities.

 

