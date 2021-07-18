‘Startup Kingdom’: A comprehensive guide for entrepreneurs

'Startup Kingdom' book co-authors in a webinar discussed their book and how the youth of Bangladesh can become successful entrepreneurs by taking inspiration from success and failure stories of prominent local and international startups described in the book.

In a webinar titled "How to Build a Billion-dollar Startup" organised by YOUNG on Tuesday, co-authors, Anis Uzzaman, founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, and Shameem Ahsan, president of Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) and General Partner of Pegasus Tech Ventures shared their knowledge and experience as seasoned venture capitalists and discussed key elements of building successful startups.

The webinar brought together hundreds of aspiring startup founders where Anis Uzzaman delivered the keynote presentation and Sanjida Rashid, chief development and partnership officer, YOUNG moderated the session, reads a press release.

The authors put emphasis on six aspects for the success of any startup: building a team, creating a product, protecting revenues through patents, marketing for both domestic and global audiences, funding strategies to win, and the exit strategy.

They have observed how successful startups prepare their strategies to work on these six key areas and compiled and reflected many real-world examples for startup owners to learn and take guidance from.

"I personally talk and advise hundreds of startups each year and I have been able to experience their successes and failures and this book is a compilation of all those experiences. Hope this book will be a knowledge hub for entrepreneurs and innovators who want to challenge themselves in the upcoming future," said Anis Uzzaman.

"Startup Kingdom has a clear purpose to help aspiring entrepreneurs establish their own business and choose the right strategies that will help them meet their goals at a much faster and effective way," said Shameem Ahsan.

Muslim Uddin Bappy, founder, president and CEO, YOUNG said, "We wish to inspire our young entrepreneurs and nurture their brilliant ideas to solve various social problems and 'Startup Kingdom' can be a guiding compass for them."

The authors of 'Startup Kingdom' have experience of managing US $1.7 billion venture capital fund and investing in more than 200 companies in 15 countries including SpaceX, Airbnb, Coinbase, DoorDash, 23andMe.

After three years of extensive research on hundreds of startups worldwide, they published the book as an essential guide for entrepreneurs.

The University Press Limited is the publisher of the book and they are distributing it both locally and internationally. The book is available for purchase at www.rokomari.com/startupkingdom.