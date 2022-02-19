Star Line Pitha Competition grand finale takes place 

The grand finale of Star Line Pitha Competition was held at the RAOWA Convention Hall of Mohakhali DOHS on Friday.

The national level episode was held with the participation of Yes Card winners from 10 regional level competitions.

The first, second and third winners of the grand finale are Subarnalota from Dhaka, Rifat Sultana from Jashor and Jakia Sultana from Gopalganj respectively.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, the chief guest of the event, presented cash and prizes among the winners.

Lobby Rahman's Foundation organised the competition with the overall support of Star Line Food Products Ltd.

Senior Secretary and BTRC Chairman Shyam SundEr Sikder, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mokbul Hossain, Dainik Amar Kagaz Editor Fazlul Haque Bhawina Rana, and former Feni municipality mayor and Star Line Group's Managing Director Haji Alauddin were present as special guests.

Chefs Tony Khan, Ahmed and Daniel were present as judges while Lobby Rahman's Cooking Foundation's President Lobby Rahmand presided over the programme.