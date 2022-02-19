Star Line Pitha Competition grand finale takes place 

Corporates

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 08:31 pm

Star Line Pitha Competition grand finale takes place 

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 08:31 pm
Star Line Pitha Competition grand finale takes place 

The grand finale of Star Line Pitha Competition was held at the RAOWA Convention Hall of Mohakhali DOHS on Friday.

The national level episode was held with the participation of Yes Card winners from 10 regional level competitions.

The first, second and third winners of the grand finale are Subarnalota from Dhaka, Rifat Sultana from Jashor and Jakia Sultana from Gopalganj respectively.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, the chief guest of the event, presented cash and prizes among the winners.

Lobby Rahman's Foundation organised the competition with the overall support of Star Line Food Products Ltd.

Senior Secretary and BTRC Chairman Shyam SundEr Sikder, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mokbul Hossain, Dainik Amar Kagaz Editor Fazlul Haque Bhawina Rana, and former Feni municipality mayor and Star Line Group's Managing Director Haji Alauddin were present as special guests. 

Chefs Tony Khan, Ahmed and Daniel were present as judges while Lobby Rahman's Cooking Foundation's President Lobby Rahmand presided over the programme.

Star Line Pitha Competition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

8h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

8h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

12h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

34m | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

2h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

2h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again