Standard Chartered launches student file centres

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has launched dedicated Student File Centres at both its Gulshan and Dhanmondi branches to enable seamless banking services for students who are pursuing education abroad.

The Student File Centre at the Gulshan Avenue Branch was inaugurated by Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO of India & South Asia at Standard Chartered (first row, centre) on 22 May, reads a press release.

Also present were Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh (first row, left) and Sabbir Ahmed, managing director and country head of Retail Banking at Standard Chartered Bangladesh (first row, right).

Students looking to study overseas can now avail one-stop solutions and free consultations at either location. Dedicated staff will help students and their families to navigate the formalities associated with opening and operating a Student File.

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered has provided banking services to people and companies to help foster greater success, wealth, job creation, and growth.

The number of students that choose to study abroad has increased significantly over the years. As an international bank, Standard Chartered is proud to support the aspirations of the younger generation by providing tailor-made, comprehensive solutions for students and their parents/sponsors. These "Right Start" solutions include wire payments, international debit cards, credit cards, and other facilities.

Zarin Daruwala is the Cluster CEO for India and South Asia (Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka). With a career spanning 31 years, Zarin has worked across a number of banking functions from wholesale banking, agri-finance, corporate finance, corporate planning to investment banking and credit.