Standard Chartered, Brac University to develop curriculum on financial crime and compliance

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently joined hands with Brac University (BracU) to develop a curriculum on financial crime and compliance (FCC) for both undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at the institution.

Through this programme, the bank is working in conjunction with BRAC University to cultivate a nation of professionals who are trained prevent financial crime while following both local and international standards of compliance.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Brac University was signed at the bank's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer; Andrew MacLean, global head, Organisation & People Capability; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing; Khairun N Haque, head of Human Resources; and Omar M Faruque, head of Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance (CFCC) from Standard Chartered Bank were in attendance

Vincent Chang, vice-chancellor, Brac University and Sang H Lee, dean, BRAC BBS, along with other executives were also present for the MoU signing.

This initiative builds on a major need for FCC-oriented knowledge in Bangladesh. As such, launching this program at the university level ensures Bangladesh's youths and future human resources receive the necessary training prior to entering the job market.

This partnership is the first of its kind in Bangladesh, where a financial institution has co-created a certificate curriculum with a university to develop talent for an area that is important for the entire financial sector, the release adds.

CEO of Standard Chartered Naser Ezaz Bijoy, said, "Tackling financial crime is an integral part of Standard Chartered's mission and operations. Working together with organisations to share knowledge and act swiftly in response to evolving threats better prepares us all to identify and thwart financial crime.

"We are proud to partner with BRAC University to jointly launch a programme that will drive improvement and development on money laundering controls and raise awareness about financial crime literacy across Bangladesh. We look forward to making Bangladesh a place for financial crime fighters, and to making the next generation future fit," he added.

Prof Vincent Chang, on the matter, said, "Financial crimes are a significant ongoing challenge for institutions and individuals. This industry-academia partnership will help us better examine the extent and costs of the deceptions alongside major regulatory and criminal justice policy options. Eventually, it can play a vital role in taking further measures that need to be in place to both protect institutions and individuals and achieve regulatory compliance."

Beyond working with Brac University to design and launch curriculum on financial crime and compliance, the bank remains dedicated to positively contributing to Bangladesh's progress and future by creating a culture of vigilance and awareness amongst the community about financial crime and compliance.